‘Poor performance’ of education board finds an echo in PA

KARACHI: Opposition’s concerns again resonated during the Sindh Assembly session over alleged mismanagement and irregularities in Karachi’s Inter Board examinations, fuelling fears of widespread disappointment among students.

Raising the issue through a call attention notice, MQM’s Abdul Waseem described the significant impact on students’ academic performance in the recent examinations. He called the situation a major setback for their educational aspirations, emphasising the urgency of addressing the matter.

Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar responded, saying, “I have previously offered to discuss the matter, but we weren’t aware of the protest’s reason. If it concerns students’ futures, we will surely take action.”

He added that interviews for chairpersons of boards across Sindh are under way, aiming to appoint capable individuals.

The minister announced a house committee to ascertain the facts behinds the alleged irregularities. He said that the proposed committee headed by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah with will also have members from treasury and opposition including Sadia Javed, Taha Ahmed Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Yousuf Baloch and others.

During the assembly session, various other attention notices from members were also discussed. MQM’s Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani highlighted issues regarding the Gulistan-e-Sarmast Housing Scheme and Kohsar Extension scheme.

He was of the view that allottees of these societies have not yet received possession despite the government collecting eight billion rupees. He stressed that Hyderabad’s residents deserve answers.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Siraj Qasim Soomro replied that possession has been granted to many in Kohsar Extension with 400 people settled in Sector B and 1,300 out of 8,000 holding possession. He added that 80 percent of the work in Kohsar is complete. In Gulistan-e-Sarmast, the SSGC is not providing gas and many residents fail to pay dues despite advertisements in newspapers.

PTI’s Sajjad Ali Soomro raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of Lyari General Hospital, causing significant public inconvenience.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho acknowledged the issues at Lyari Hospital, stating, “I am not claiming everything is perfect there. There are security concerns, but lab tests are conducted. We have allocated 412 million rupees for medicines and budgeted for a CT scan with tenders issued.”

She mentioned that 1.42 million people visit the OPD annually and 142 doctors are currently employed.

MQM’s Farah Sohail brought up the rise in dog-bite incidents in 2024 and asked what measures were being taken to address the issue.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government replied that an office for controlling dog-bite incidents was established after 2022. He emphasised that this is a societal issue, not the responsibility of one person or organisation.

In the past, dogs were poisoned, but now the focus is on neutering and vaccinating them. Offices, vehicles, and complaint cells are operational in all five districts of Karachi and anti-rabies vaccines are available in every hospital in Sindh.

MQM’s Jamal Ahmed expressed concerns about the dire situation in his PS-130 constituency. In response, Siraj Qasim Soomro said, “The emotional speech does not match the level of issues. Jamal Sahib remains in contact with the department and problems are being resolved.”

During the session, the privilege motion by Mir Allah Bux Talpur against DEO Primary Education Ayesha Bhatti was referred to the Privilege Committee.

Audit reports for the Departments of Irrigation, Public Health, Rural Development, Education Works and Development Institutions were also presented in the house.

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar introduced an amendment bill regarding universities and educational institutions, which was referred to the Standing Committee for further consideration.

According to the proposed amendments, a 21-grade officer will be eligible to become a university vice-chancellor. Similarly, for medical universities, a 21-grade professor can serve as vice-chancellor, provided they are less than 62 years old.

Latter, the Sindh Assembly session was adjourned until Tuesday at 2 pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025