Jan 13, 2025
Business & Finance

Here is the full text of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2024-28 launched by SBP

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2025 09:52pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched the third National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2024-28 on Monday, aiming to increase the financial inclusion to 75% and reduce the gender gap to 25% by 2028.

The strategy prioritises to enhance availability and usage of secure and easy digital financial services, improve ecosystem for priority sector financing, and strengthen capabilities of both financial institutions and consumers. Particular attention has been given to promote financial inclusion and awareness in the underserved and unserved areas, as well as vulnerable segments of society like women, youth and disabled persons, the report reads.

Here is the full text of the NFIS 2024-28 launched by the central bank:

SBP SBP data National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2024 28 NFIS 2024 28 National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) Pakistan financial inclusion

