27 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

  • The military's media wing says multiple hideouts, along with caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives, were destroyed during the operation
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 08:17pm

Security forces killed 27 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the operation took place on January 12 in the Kacchi District, following intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

3 soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in clashes

“During the operation, troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense exchange of fire, twenty-seven terrorists were eliminated,” the statement read.

It also mentioned that multiple hideouts, along with caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives, were destroyed during the operation.

The killed terrorists were implicated in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians and were on the wanted list of law enforcement agencies, according to the ISPR.

Eight militants killed in Khyber & Bannu operations

The security forces of Pakistan, in alignment with the nation, remain committed to thwarting attempts to undermine the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, the military’s media wing stated.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, with the country accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing refuge to TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

Last month, the federal government reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.

