3 soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in clashes

ISLAMABAD: Three soldiers embraced martyrdom and 19 militants were killed in the latest clashes in the restive northwestern region, the military said Tuesday.

The soldiers exchanged “intense fire” with militants at three different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement, confirming the death toll on both sides.

Pakistan has been battling a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions since the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — is the most active militant group in the region and regularly targets security forces.

Islamabad accuses Kabul’s rulers of failing to root out militants staging attacks on Pakistan from over the border, an allegation that the Taliban government denies.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan province.

In 2024 alone, the military reported that 383 soldiers and 925 militants were killed in various clashes.