Jan 09, 2025
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2025 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan further increased on Thursday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,300, clocking in at Rs278,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,597 after it registered an increase of Rs1,114, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 to settle at Rs277,000.

The international rate of gold rose on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,665 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

