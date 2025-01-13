AIRLINK 198.50 Increased By ▲ 8.86 (4.67%)
BOP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.49%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.51%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.35%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.28%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.13%)
OGDC 226.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.46%)
PACE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PAEL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 194.70 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.83%)
PRL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.91%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.45 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (6.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.99%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.12%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.92%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 04:19pm

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1,000 points on Monday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 114,230.06, an increase of 982.77 points or 0.87%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, power generation, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SSGC, SHEL, PSO, PPL, POL, ENGRO, HBL, MEBL, UBL and NBP traded in the green.

“Market will look forward to the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in which consensus expectations should be for a 100bps cut to a policy rate of 12% and a potential conclusion of the easing cycle in the near term,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Monday.

“Results season should start soon as well, where bank payouts may lift investor mood; however, results from cyclical sectors may not impress much,” it added.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under selling pressure and closed in deep red with heavy losses as the investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 plunged by 4,339.69 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 113,247.29 points.

Globally, Asian shares slipped on Monday while the dollar held near 14-month peaks after an unambiguously strong payrolls report shoved up bond yields and tested lofty equity valuations just as the earnings season gets underway.

Markets have already scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts to just 27 basis points for all of 2025, with the terminal level now seen around 4.0% compared to the 3.0% many had hoped for this time last year.

At least five Fed officials are on the docket to speak this week and offer their reaction to the jobs surprise, with the influential Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams appearing on Wednesday.

The hawkish turn-on rates lifted yields on 10-year Treasuries to 14-month peaks of 4.79%, and they were last trading at 4.764% in Asia.

A holiday in Japan made for thin early trading on Monday and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4%. While the Nikkei,was shut, futures traded down at 38,770 compared to a cash close of 39,190.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Karachi Stock Exchange KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Read more stories