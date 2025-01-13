AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX starts week positive, KSE-100 closes the day with gain of nearly 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 05:34pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1,000 points amid a buying spree on Monday.

The KSE-100 saw some selling in the first few hours, hitting an intra-day low of 113,083.86.

However, a strong buying spree in the latter hours took the index to an intra-day high of 114,496.09.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 114,230.06, an increase of 982.77 points or 0.87%.

“The rally was fueled by strong buying across sectors, underpinned by optimism over economic indicators and expectations of improved December quarter earnings,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

“Notably, blue-chip stocks and high-volume sectors witnessed heightened investor activity following last week’s market pullback,” it added.

GAL from the auto sector continued its upward trajectory, closing at its upper circuit, driven by the successful launch of the new pickup truck, ‘JAC T9 Hunter’, which garnered significant attention from investors, according to Topline.

“EngroH contributed negatively by up to 275 points to the KSE-100 as shares were transferred to investors today following the merger.”

Key contributors to the upward trajectory included MARI, MTL, UBL, SRVI, and FFC, collectively adding 620 points, the report stated.

“Market will look forward to the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in which consensus expectations should be for a 100bps cut to a policy rate of 12% and a potential conclusion of the easing cycle in the near term,” said brokerage house Intermarket Securities in a note on Monday.

“Results season should start soon as well, where bank payouts may lift investor mood; however, results from cyclical sectors may not impress much,” it added.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under selling pressure and closed in deep red with heavy losses as the investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 plunged by 4,339.69 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 113,247.29 points.

Globally, Asian shares slipped on Monday while the dollar held near 14-month peaks after an unambiguously strong payrolls report shoved up bond yields and tested lofty equity valuations just as the earnings season gets underway.

Markets have already scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts to just 27 basis points for all of 2025, with the terminal level now seen around 4.0% compared to the 3.0% many had hoped for this time last year.

At least five Fed officials are on the docket to speak this week and offer their reaction to the jobs surprise, with the influential Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams appearing on Wednesday.

The hawkish turn-on rates lifted yields on 10-year Treasuries to 14-month peaks of 4.79%, and they were last trading at 4.764% in Asia.

A holiday in Japan made for thin early trading on Monday and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4%. While the Nikkei,was shut, futures traded down at 38,770 compared to a cash close of 39,190.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 278.68 after a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 521.21 million from 499.85 million on Friday.

The value of shares rose to Rs28.29 billion from Rs24.83 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 70.13 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 39.60 million shares, and Sui South Gas with 31.10 million shares.

Shares of 449 companies were traded on Monday, of which 280 registered an increase, 116 recorded a fall, while 53 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Karachi Stock Exchange KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

PSX starts week positive, KSE-100 closes the day with gain of nearly 1,000 points

Pakistan on track to meet IMF’s tax target, says Aurangzeb

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Russia says new US energy sanctions will destabilise global markets

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia plans to enrich and sell uranium, energy minister says

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Read more stories