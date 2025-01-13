AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-13

HabibMetro profit rates on PLS deposits

Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

Following are the rates of profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended December 31,,2024 declared by Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

============================================================================================================================
                                            Jul 01,2024 to         Aug 01,2024 to      Oct 01,2024 to         Dec 01,2024 to
                                            Jul 31,2024             Sep 30,2024         Nov 30,2024              Dec 31,2024
Saving Deposit - Individuals only             19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts               19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving            19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Asaan Digital Savings Account                 19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Asaan Digital Remittance Saving Account       19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Freelancer Digital Saving Account             19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Habib Metro Ladies Savings Account            19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Habib Metro Rozana Munafa Savings Account     19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
Roshan Digital Account (NRP RupeeValue
Account-Saving)                               19.00%                  18.00%              16.00%                      13.50%
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
                                            July 01,2024 to        Aug 01,2024 to      Oct 01,2024 to         Dec 01,2024 to
                                            Jul 31, 2024            Sep 30,2024         Nov 30,2024              Dec 31,2024
Habib Metro Saving Plus Account
- Individuals only
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
Upto Rs. 250,000/-                          19.00%                     18.00%              16.00%                     13.50%
Over Rs. 250,000/-                          19.25%                     18.25%              16.00%                     13.50%
Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus               19.50%                     18.50%              16.50%                     14.00%
Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts           19.00%                     18.00%              16.00%                     13.50%
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
                         Jul 01,2024 to   Aug 01,2024 to   Sep 13,2024 to   Oct 01,2024 to   Nov 06,2024 to   Dec 26,2024 to
                         Jul 31,2024       Sep 12,2024      Sep 30,2024      Nov 05,2024      Dec 25,2024        Dec 31,2024
SNTD
7 days                   18.00%               17.00%           14.00%           13.00%           9.00%                 7.00%
30 days and over         18.00%               17.00%           14.00%           13.00%           9.00%                 7.00%
Term/Fixed Deposits
1 Month                  18.00%               17.00%           14.00%           13.00%           9.00%                 7.00%
3 Months                 18.00%               17.00%           14.25%           13.25%           9.25%                 7.10%
6 Months                 18.00%               17.00%           14.50%           12.50%           8.50%                 7.15%
1 Year                   18.50%               17.50%           15.25%           12.25%           8.25%                 7.25%
2 Years                  14.50%               13.50%           14.50%           11.50%           7.50%                 7.00%
3 Years                  14.00%               13.00%           13.25%           11.15%           7.15%                 7.50%
4 Years                  13.50%               12.50%           13.10%           11.15%           7.15%                 7.75%
5 Years                  13.50%               12.50%           13.00%           11.15%           7.15%                 8.00%
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Izafa Certificate
============================================================================================================================
                                 Jul 01,2024 to         Oct 29,2024 to      Nov 06,2024 to
                                 Oct 28,2024             Nov 05,2024         Dec 31,2024
                                 16.67%                                         12.50%                                10.00%
                                 (6 Years)                                    (8 Years)                           (10 Years)
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme
============================================================================================================================
       Jul 01,2024 to         Aug 01,2024 to      Sep 13,2024 to      Oct 01,2024 to      Nov 06,2024 to      Dec 26,2024 to
       Jul 31,2024             Sep 12,2024         Sep 30,2024         Nov 05,2024         Dec 25,2024           Dec 31,2024
       18.50%                     17.50%              15.25%              12.25%              8.25%                    7.25%
       (1 Year)                  (1 Year)            (1 Year)            (1 Year)            (1 Year)               (1 Year)
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Mahana Scheme
============================================================================================================================
              Jul 01,2024 to     Aug 01,2024 to    Sep 13,2024 to   Oct 01,2024 to      Nov 06,2024 to        Dec 26,2024 to
              Jul 31,2024         Sep 12,2024       Sep 30,2024      Nov 05,2024         Dec 25,2024             Dec 31,2024
1 Year        18.25%                 17.25%            14.25%           11.73%              7.75%                      7.00%
2 Years       14.25%                 13.25%            13.60%           10.84%              6.85%                      6.50%
3 Years       13.75%                 12.75%            12.45%           10.52%              6.50%                      6.75%
4 Years       13.50%                 12.50%            12.35%           10.52%              6.50%                      7.00%
5 Years       13.25%                 12.25%            12.25%           10.52%              6.50%                      7.25%
============================================================================================================================

============================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme
                                   Quarterly              Semi-Annually              Yearly
July 01,2024 to July 31,2024
1 Year                             18.35%                 18.45%                                                      19.50%
2 Years                            14.35%                 14.45%                                                      14.50%
3 Years                            13.85%                 13.95%                                                      14.00%
4 Years                            13.60%                 13.70%                                                      13.75%
5 Years                            13.35%                 13.45%                                                      13.50%

Aug 01,2024 to Sep 12,2024
1 Year                             17.35%                 17.45%                                                      18.50%
2 Years                            13.35%                 13.45%                                                      13.50%
3 Years                            12.85%                 12.95%                                                      13.00%
4 Years                            12.60%                 12.70%                                                      12.75%
5 Years                            12.35%                 12.45%                                                      12.50%
                                   Quarterly              Semi-Annually              Yearly
Sep 13,2024 to Sep 30,2024
1 Year                             14.40%                 14.70%                                                      15.25%
2 Years                            13.60%                 13.75%                                                      14.00%
3 Years                            12.50%                 12.55%                                                      12.70%
4 Years                            12.35%                 12.40%                                                      12.50%
5 Years                            12.25%                 12.30%                                                      12.35%
                                   Quarterly              Semi-Annually              Yearly
Oct 01,2024 to Nov 05,2024
1 Year                             11.87%                 12.07%                                                      12.25%
2 Years                            10.95%                 11.13%                                                      11.50%
3 Years                            10.63%                 10.80%                                                      11.15%
4 Years                            10.63%                 10.80%                                                      11.15%
5 Years                            10.63%                 10.80%                                                      11.15%

Nov 06,2024 to Dec 25,2024
1 Year                             7.85%                  8.00%                                                        8.25%
2 Years                            7.00%                  7.25%                                                        7.50%
3 Years                            6.50%                  6.80%                                                        7.15%
4 Years                            6.50%                  6.80%                                                        7.15%
5 Years                            6.50%                  6.80%                                                        7.15%
Dec 26,2024 to Dec 31,2024
1 Year                             7.10%                  7.20%                                                        7.25%
2 Years                            6.75%                  6.80%                                                        7.00%
3 Years                            7.00%                  7.25%                                                        7.50%
4 Years                            7.25%                  7.50%                                                        7.75%
5 Years                            7.50%                  7.75%                                                    8.00% -PR
============================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PLS HABIBMETRO

Comments

200 characters

HabibMetro profit rates on PLS deposits

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories