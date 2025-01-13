HabibMetro profit rates on PLS deposits

Following are the rates of profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended December 31,,2024 declared by Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

============================================================================================================================ Jul 01,2024 to Aug 01,2024 to Oct 01,2024 to Dec 01,2024 to Jul 31,2024 Sep 30,2024 Nov 30,2024 Dec 31,2024 Saving Deposit - Individuals only 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Asaan Digital Savings Account 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Asaan Digital Remittance Saving Account 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Freelancer Digital Saving Account 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Habib Metro Ladies Savings Account 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Habib Metro Rozana Munafa Savings Account 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Roshan Digital Account (NRP RupeeValue Account-Saving) 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ July 01,2024 to Aug 01,2024 to Oct 01,2024 to Dec 01,2024 to Jul 31, 2024 Sep 30,2024 Nov 30,2024 Dec 31,2024 Habib Metro Saving Plus Account - Individuals only ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Upto Rs. 250,000/- 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% Over Rs. 250,000/- 19.25% 18.25% 16.00% 13.50% Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus 19.50% 18.50% 16.50% 14.00% Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts 19.00% 18.00% 16.00% 13.50% ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Jul 01,2024 to Aug 01,2024 to Sep 13,2024 to Oct 01,2024 to Nov 06,2024 to Dec 26,2024 to Jul 31,2024 Sep 12,2024 Sep 30,2024 Nov 05,2024 Dec 25,2024 Dec 31,2024 SNTD 7 days 18.00% 17.00% 14.00% 13.00% 9.00% 7.00% 30 days and over 18.00% 17.00% 14.00% 13.00% 9.00% 7.00% Term/Fixed Deposits 1 Month 18.00% 17.00% 14.00% 13.00% 9.00% 7.00% 3 Months 18.00% 17.00% 14.25% 13.25% 9.25% 7.10% 6 Months 18.00% 17.00% 14.50% 12.50% 8.50% 7.15% 1 Year 18.50% 17.50% 15.25% 12.25% 8.25% 7.25% 2 Years 14.50% 13.50% 14.50% 11.50% 7.50% 7.00% 3 Years 14.00% 13.00% 13.25% 11.15% 7.15% 7.50% 4 Years 13.50% 12.50% 13.10% 11.15% 7.15% 7.75% 5 Years 13.50% 12.50% 13.00% 11.15% 7.15% 8.00% ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Habib Metro Izafa Certificate ============================================================================================================================ Jul 01,2024 to Oct 29,2024 to Nov 06,2024 to Oct 28,2024 Nov 05,2024 Dec 31,2024 16.67% 12.50% 10.00% (6 Years) (8 Years) (10 Years) ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme ============================================================================================================================ Jul 01,2024 to Aug 01,2024 to Sep 13,2024 to Oct 01,2024 to Nov 06,2024 to Dec 26,2024 to Jul 31,2024 Sep 12,2024 Sep 30,2024 Nov 05,2024 Dec 25,2024 Dec 31,2024 18.50% 17.50% 15.25% 12.25% 8.25% 7.25% (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Habib Metro Mahana Scheme ============================================================================================================================ Jul 01,2024 to Aug 01,2024 to Sep 13,2024 to Oct 01,2024 to Nov 06,2024 to Dec 26,2024 to Jul 31,2024 Sep 12,2024 Sep 30,2024 Nov 05,2024 Dec 25,2024 Dec 31,2024 1 Year 18.25% 17.25% 14.25% 11.73% 7.75% 7.00% 2 Years 14.25% 13.25% 13.60% 10.84% 6.85% 6.50% 3 Years 13.75% 12.75% 12.45% 10.52% 6.50% 6.75% 4 Years 13.50% 12.50% 12.35% 10.52% 6.50% 7.00% 5 Years 13.25% 12.25% 12.25% 10.52% 6.50% 7.25% ============================================================================================================================ ============================================================================================================================ Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme Quarterly Semi-Annually Yearly July 01,2024 to July 31,2024 1 Year 18.35% 18.45% 19.50% 2 Years 14.35% 14.45% 14.50% 3 Years 13.85% 13.95% 14.00% 4 Years 13.60% 13.70% 13.75% 5 Years 13.35% 13.45% 13.50% Aug 01,2024 to Sep 12,2024 1 Year 17.35% 17.45% 18.50% 2 Years 13.35% 13.45% 13.50% 3 Years 12.85% 12.95% 13.00% 4 Years 12.60% 12.70% 12.75% 5 Years 12.35% 12.45% 12.50% Quarterly Semi-Annually Yearly Sep 13,2024 to Sep 30,2024 1 Year 14.40% 14.70% 15.25% 2 Years 13.60% 13.75% 14.00% 3 Years 12.50% 12.55% 12.70% 4 Years 12.35% 12.40% 12.50% 5 Years 12.25% 12.30% 12.35% Quarterly Semi-Annually Yearly Oct 01,2024 to Nov 05,2024 1 Year 11.87% 12.07% 12.25% 2 Years 10.95% 11.13% 11.50% 3 Years 10.63% 10.80% 11.15% 4 Years 10.63% 10.80% 11.15% 5 Years 10.63% 10.80% 11.15% Nov 06,2024 to Dec 25,2024 1 Year 7.85% 8.00% 8.25% 2 Years 7.00% 7.25% 7.50% 3 Years 6.50% 6.80% 7.15% 4 Years 6.50% 6.80% 7.15% 5 Years 6.50% 6.80% 7.15% Dec 26,2024 to Dec 31,2024 1 Year 7.10% 7.20% 7.25% 2 Years 6.75% 6.80% 7.00% 3 Years 7.00% 7.25% 7.50% 4 Years 7.25% 7.50% 7.75% 5 Years 7.50% 7.75% 8.00% -PR ============================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025