Garden Town residents discuss security measures

LAHORE: The president Garden Town Aurangzeb Block Society (Halqa-e-Ahbab), Khalifa Abdul Qayyum has expressed grave concern over the growing illegal commercial activities in the neighbourhood and requested legal action from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other relevant institutions.

He said in a meeting of Garden Town Aurangzeb Block Society (Halqa-e-Ahbab) held here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by General Secretary Umar Khalid, members of the executive committee including Zaheeruddin, Sheikh Muhammad Ali, Ali Ahmed Meer, Dr. Sajid Iqbal, Dr. Hassan Masood Gondal, Khurram Qayyum, and other local residents. The local Station House Officer (SHO) also participated in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, participants offered prayers for the forgiveness of the late Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed Gondal, elder brother of Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, and expressed their condolences.

The meeting reviewed the current state of security situation and illegal commercialisation in the area in detail. Participants discussed proposals to strengthen security in the mohallah.

Recommendations were made to install barriers at entry points, set up modern security cameras in the streets, and increase the number of security guards. Additionally, the society requested the government to install Safe City cameras in the area to enhance the security of residents.

The local SHO assured attendees that police patrolling would be increased, and security measures would be further improved. Residents thanked him and the local administration for their cooperation and support.

