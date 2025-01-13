AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Garden Town residents discuss security measures

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: The president Garden Town Aurangzeb Block Society (Halqa-e-Ahbab), Khalifa Abdul Qayyum has expressed grave concern over the growing illegal commercial activities in the neighbourhood and requested legal action from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other relevant institutions.

He said in a meeting of Garden Town Aurangzeb Block Society (Halqa-e-Ahbab) held here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by General Secretary Umar Khalid, members of the executive committee including Zaheeruddin, Sheikh Muhammad Ali, Ali Ahmed Meer, Dr. Sajid Iqbal, Dr. Hassan Masood Gondal, Khurram Qayyum, and other local residents. The local Station House Officer (SHO) also participated in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, participants offered prayers for the forgiveness of the late Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed Gondal, elder brother of Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, and expressed their condolences.

The meeting reviewed the current state of security situation and illegal commercialisation in the area in detail. Participants discussed proposals to strengthen security in the mohallah.

Recommendations were made to install barriers at entry points, set up modern security cameras in the streets, and increase the number of security guards. Additionally, the society requested the government to install Safe City cameras in the area to enhance the security of residents.

The local SHO assured attendees that police patrolling would be increased, and security measures would be further improved. Residents thanked him and the local administration for their cooperation and support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LDA Garden Town residents Khalifa Abdul Qayyum

Comments

200 characters

Garden Town residents discuss security measures

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories