Print 2025-01-13

Karachi needs attention

Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

Two days ago, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the first phase of Malir Expressway now renamed as Shahrah-e-Bhutto. It’s between Qayyumabad and Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi, stretching over 9 kilometres.

Indeed, this is a highly significant step towards improving the transportation infrastructure of this mega beleaguered city that has an unfortunate history of bomb blasts, ethnic and sectarian killings. The burgeoning population of Karachi, including on account of constant economic migration from other parts of the country to this city, requires the governments in the province and at Centre as well to pay attention to the plight of teeming millions of this city who suffer from frequent water shortages and lack of public transport in particular.

For example, look at Mumbai, the major port city of India. As of year 2024, the population of Mumbai was over 21.6 million inhabitants. It is in this city where infrastructure projects have gone into overdrive. Historically, Mumbai has had India’s best infrastructure.

Our governments too are required to give a major push to infrastructure development for Karachi and improve civic amenities for its residents. Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh in particular is required to pull its socks up without any further loss of time.

Unfortunately, it has done only little for Karachi despite its protracted rule over the Sindh province. In this regard, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is expected to prioritize Karachi’s infrastructural needs. Needless to say, highlighting the poor infrastructure of Karachi doesn’t mean that someone is assailing the provincial or federal government for right or wrong reasons. In sum, Karachi needs attention, immediately.

Samina Malik

Karachi

