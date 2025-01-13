AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

PESHAWAR: Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Abdul Rehman Mirza has welcomed the statement of the Federal Finance Minister regarding the ban on tax exemptions.

In a statement issued here, he alleged that an investigation has been initiated against the current President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and some of his associates and the federal government will know those who took 22% relief in taxes from the government in the name of the people of former Fata/Pata and especially Malakand Division and swindled billions of rupees and their practice is still continue.

Those who used to get 22 percentage relief did not give a relief of single rupee to the local tribesmen and on the contrary, all the goods were being sent and sold in the settled areas in the presence of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

He said that legal action should be taken indiscriminately against those who received billions of rupees in the name of tax and did not take it, because these are the people who used the industries in the tribal districts to get tax relief and all the goods were sold at the market rate in the regulated areas.

He said that in the name of Fata/Pata, the people named continued to shine the business by taking 22% relief inflicted loss to the billions of rupees to the public exchequer. They have cheated the people of Fata/Pata till today and relief of even of single or two rupees per litre or per kg of oil was given to the people.

He said that unfortunately some officials of FBR along with him have remained silent in this heinous business. He further said that the business community of the entire country stands with this timely decision of the Federal Finance Minister.

