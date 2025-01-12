AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan

Malala Yousafzai says ‘Israel has decimated the entire education system’ in Gaza

  • Nobel Peace laureate says she would continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights in Gaza
AFP Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 03:48pm
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai (C) attends an international summit on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities’, in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday said she would continue to call out Israel’s violations of international law and human rights in Gaza.

The education advocate was speaking at a global summit on girls’ education in Muslim nations hosted by Pakistan and attended by representatives from dozens of countries.

“In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system,” she said in an address to the conference.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for girls’ summit

“They have bombed all universities, destroyed more than 90 percent of schools, and indiscriminately attacked civilians sheltering in school buildings.

“I will continue to call out Israel’s violations of international law and human rights.”

Yousafzai was shot when she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl by militants enraged by her education activism.

She made a remarkable recovery after being evacuated to the United Kingdom and went on to become the youngest ever Nobel Prize winner at the age of 17.

“Palestinian children have lost their lives and future. A Palestinian girl cannot have the future she deserves if her school is bombed and her family is killed,” she added.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

During the attack, Palestinian took 251 people hostage, of whom 94 remain in the Gaza Strip, including 34 the Israeli military has declared dead.

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

Israel’s retaliatory military aggression in Gaza has killed 46,537 people, the majority civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory considered reliable by the United Nations.

