AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for girls’ summit

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2025 12:16pm

ISLAMABAD: Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will attend a summit on girls’ education hosted by Pakistan, where she was nearly killed by militants as a schoolgirl.

Yousafzai was evacuated from the country in 2012 after being shot by the Taliban, who were enraged by her activism, and she has returned to the country only a handful of times since.

“I am excited to join Muslim leaders from around the world for a critical conference on girls’ education,” she said Friday in a post on X.

“On Sunday, I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls.”

Rights groups slam govt for blocking activist’s US travel

A spokesperson for her Malala Fund charity confirmed she will attend the summit in person.

The two-day summit will be held in the capital Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday, focusing on girls’ education in Muslim communities.

Pakistan Taliban Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai Afghan women & girls Malala Fund charity

Comments

200 characters

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for girls’ summit

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes, death toll rises to 10

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

Oil set for third straight weekly gain on winter fuel demand

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

Read more stories