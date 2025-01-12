AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

APP Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa on Saturday stressed the need to counter misconceptions propogated by certain groups regarding girls’ education in Islam.

Addressing the media after the opening session of the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, being held in Islamabad, he said misconceptions exist in some Islamic societies, but this Conference has brought together scholars to refute these beliefs and publish a unified declaration.

“We aim to spread this message globally, particularly in Islamic countries, to counter the misinterpretation propagated by certain groups,” he explained.

Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif

He said the event, organized by the MWL in collaboration with Pakistan, aims to highlight the significance of women’s education in Islamic societies and address misinformation surrounding the issue.

Dr Al-Issa stated that this conference is part of an initiative by the Muslim World League to promote women’s education and underline its importance.

He said “yesterday, a session with scholars from various Islamic schools of thought was held. They unanimously agreed that education is equally essential for women as it is for men.”

Highlighting global efforts, Dr Al-Issa praised Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for her contributions to the field of education and acknowledged Pakistan’s initiatives, particularly those led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in advancing women’s education.

Dr Al-Issa noted, “Malala’s contributions to the cause of education are commendable and recognized worldwide. We want this conference to serve as a platform for a historic Islamabad Declaration that will send a positive message about Islam’s stance on women’s education.”

Dr Al-Issa highlighted that the conference would culminate in the Islamabad Declaration, which seeks to dispel misconceptions about women’s education in Islamic societies.

“This declaration will be a message to the world, emphasizing that all Islamic scholars and schools of thought are in agreement on the necessity of women’s education for societal progress,” he said.

To further these efforts, he said agreements were signed between the MWL, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other organizations to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for women.

“Through these agreements, we aim to take concrete steps toward making education accessible to women and addressing barriers that hinder their educational pursuits,” Dr Al-Issa added.

Dr Al-Issa announced initiatives to collaborate with Islamic universities and organizations to create opportunities for women. Agreements were also signed to support scholarships and partnerships with educational institutions worldwide. He emphasized, “Our goal is to make education accessible for women and remove obstacles that stand in their way. We want to ensure future generations benefit from this initiative.”

To a query, he said the conference witnessed the participation of scholars from the International Islamic Fiqh Council and other global Islamic organizations.

He said there was unanimous consensus among scholars that Islam strongly supports women’s education and that those opposing it have no valid basis.

He concluded by saying, “Our message is universal and not directed at any specific community or country. We aim to address reservations and misconceptions, ensuring that the world understands Islam’s true stance on this vital issue. The Islamabad Declaration will solidify this unified position and pave the way for a brighter future for women’s education.”

The conference is expected to have a lasting impact, with stakeholders committed to promoting education for women as a cornerstone of societal development.

