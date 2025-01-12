Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

ISLAMABAD: As Afghanistan chose to stay away from International Girls Conference, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai made a highly anticipated return to Pakistan on Saturday after more than two years.

She arrived as a special guest to participate in a historic two-day global conference here. The conference, titled, “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” will see Malala deliver a keynote address on Sunday (today).

This marks Malala’s third visit to her homeland since her medical evacuation to Britain in October 2012, following a life-threatening attack by militants in Mingora, KPK.

“I am incredibly honoured, filled with emotion, and overjoyed to be back in Pakistan,” Malala expressed upon her arrival at the conference.

It is worth mentioning here that Malala Yousafzai was brutally targeted In 2012 by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while coming back from her school in Swat Valley. Her subsequent recovery in the United Kingdom transformed her into a global advocate for girls’ education. She became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner at the age of just 17 years.

Malala’s previous visit to Pakistan was in 2022, when she traveled with her parents to flood-affected regions to raise awareness about climate change’s devastating effects on South Asia. Her first return to Pakistan came in March 2018, over five years after the attack. The two-day international conference brings together representatives from Muslim-majority nations, addressing the millions of girls worldwide who remain deprived of education.

“I will address the urgent need to safeguard the rights of all girls to attend school and emphasize why leaders must demand accountability from the Taliban for their atrocities against Afghan women and girls,” Malala shared on the social media platform X.

Pakistan faces a severe education crisis, with over 26 million children out of school, primarily due to poverty and hunger. This places the country among the highest globally in terms of educational deprivation.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are barred from schools and universities.

Since reclaiming power in 2021, the Taliban regime in Kabul has enforced strict restrictions on girls education, that the United Nations has labeled as “gender apartheid”.

Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui revealed on Saturday that an invitation had been extended to the Taliban government to join the summit, but no response had been received.

The summit aims to develop actionable solutions and foster collaborations to enhance girls’ education globally. Critical themes include:

This theme of the conference to explores the Islamic perspective on women’s education, emphasizing its status as a fundamental right and duty supported by Sharia sources. Discussions will highlight the need for investment in educational reforms across the Muslim world.

This theme identifies challenges such as cultural norms, economic constraints, and political instability that impede girls’ access to education. Practical strategies and best practices will be shared to ensure equitable access to quality education.

Participants will discuss the alignment of Islamic teachings with international charters advocating for girls’ education, such as the Charter of Makkah and the Charter of Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought. These frameworks will be leveraged to counter opposition to girls’ education and promote moderation.

The conference will explore how digital tools can break barriers to education, particularly in rural or conflict-affected areas.

The conference will culminate in the signing of the Islamabad Declaration, a landmark agreement reflecting the collective commitment of participating countries to empower girls through education.

