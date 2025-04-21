AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index closes over 1,000 points higher as buying persists

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 05:56pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the first trading session of the week positive, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during trading on Monday.

The KSE-100 remained in the positive territory throughout the session, hitting an intra-day high of 118,827.47.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 118,383.38, a gain of 1,067.79 points or 0.91%.

“The rally was largely driven by better-than-expected corporate earnings, which bolstered investor sentiment and sparked widespread buying,” brokerage house Topline Securities said.

“Among the key highlights of the session were the impressive financial results announced by Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) and Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW).

“Both companies outperformed expectations and emerged as the stars of the day, driving significant investor interest and uplifting the broader market tone,” it said.

Heavyweight stocks played a crucial role in powering the index higher, with MEBL, MCB, UBL, SNGP, and HUBC collectively contributing 827 points — underscoring their substantial influence on market direction, Topline said.

On Friday, the PSX closed the last session of the week positive, with the KSE-100 gaining 414 points.

Internationally, Asian equities and US stock futures slid on Monday while the dollar slumped, as anxiety over tariffs and public criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump hit sentiment, leading gold prices to a new high.

Trump launched a series of attacks against Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, with his team evaluating whether they could fire Powell, a move that has great consequence for the central bank’s independence and for global markets.

Most markets were closed on Friday and some remain on holiday for Easter Monday. S&P 500 futures fell 0.64% and Nasdaq futures eased 0.53%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1% while South Korea’s benchmark index was steady.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee posted marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% during trading in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local currency settled at 280.87 against greenback, a loss of Re0.15 as compared to the previous day close.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 672.44 million from 425.12 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs36.42 billion from Rs34.49 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 103.03 million shares, followed by Power Cement with 62.59 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 42.59 million shares.

Shares of 252 companies were traded on Monday, of which 252 registered an increase, 158 recorded a fall, while 41 remained unchanged.

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 Index closes over 1,000 points higher as buying persists

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88, Vatican says

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Meezan Bank profit down 12% to Rs22.42bn in 1QCY25

JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE vow to boost ties in trade, investment

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Read more stories