PM has ‘redefined’ Pakistan’s identity: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PM Shahbaz Sharif has given Pakistan a new identity.

She said “No one attended the phone call of Fitna Khan during his government. When the founder of PTI made his final call from Adiala Jail, it turned out to be a missed call” Azma said, adding: “Despite the call for civil disobedience, remittances saw a record increase, with overseas Pakistanis sending $3.1 billion to Pakistan. Efforts were made to harm Pakistan through the civil disobedience movement of PTI, but no friendly nation paid any attention to the “Fitna Party” policies.”

While addressing a press conference along with Samiullah Khan in Shahdara, today, Azma added that the founder of PTI did everything to isolate Pakistan, and whenever a leader from a friendly country visits, these people start mischief to spoil Pakistan’s relations. She further said that the entire KPK government, including Ghandapur, is involved in corruption. The incompetent government, in power for 12 years, has only increased the people’s suffering, she said, adding: “The public needs to be told what special ability Ghandapur possesses that he was made the Chief Minister of KPK. Two billion rupees were distributed in KPK in the name of mosques.”

Azma said the founder of PTI is enjoying branded chocolates and almonds in jail. The nation is emotionally manipulated by showing him in poor condition, she added.

She stated that PML-N never forgot the people of Shahdara and that the severe sewage issues in the area are being resolved, bringing ease to the lives of the people. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is reaching new heights of development. Here, work is done, not just announcements. Maryam Nawaz is about to launch a major scholarship program under the “Dhee Raani” program. Scholarships Program will provide education to 30,000 deserving children, she said.

The Minister also said that Maryam Nawaz has launched the Livestock Card Program in Pakpattan, which will help livestock farmers buy animals for their livelihood. Many friendly countries are interested in purchasing livestock from Pakistan.

