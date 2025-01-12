Refund claim: LHC dismisses Lesco’s appeal

LAHORE: To consider grounds for the factual determination of the amount claimed for refund in income tax returns is not permissible under the constitutional jurisdiction of this court, observed the Lahore High Court.

The court passed this order in an appeal of Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited (Lesco) and advised the appellant to raise the refund claim before the Commissioner Inland Revenue where its appeal is already pending.

The court; however, directed the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) to decide the matter within two months.

The appellant’s counsel contended before the court that respondent had issued a notice demanding an amount of rupees 205,578,550.

He said the refund claim of the appellant for larger amount is still pending to be undetermined by the respondents.

