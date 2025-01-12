AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-12

IK approaches LHC for post-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: Former PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail in eight May 9 riot cases including the attack on the Corps Commander House.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will take up the petitions on January 13 (Monday).

The Anti-Terrorism Court on November 27 denied bail to the former prime minister in these cases.

The petitions mainly argued that the prosecution failed to establish the petitioner’s association with the occurrences narrated in the FIRs.

They said the petitioner had been implicated in the cases merely to harass and humiliate him for political reasons.

The sole allegation against the petitioner in the cases is of “abetment”, which has been supplemented by the prosecution most vaguely, the pleas added.

They argued that the trial judge overlooked the fact and passed the order by ignoring the basic principle of the law of bail.

The petitions ask the LHC to set aside the trial court’s decision and grant bail to the former prime minister in the eight FIRs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

IK approaches LHC for post-arrest bail

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

PM says country falls short in female literacy

FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Read more stories