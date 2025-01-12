IK approaches LHC for post-arrest bail

LAHORE: Former PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail in eight May 9 riot cases including the attack on the Corps Commander House.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will take up the petitions on January 13 (Monday).

The Anti-Terrorism Court on November 27 denied bail to the former prime minister in these cases.

The petitions mainly argued that the prosecution failed to establish the petitioner’s association with the occurrences narrated in the FIRs.

They said the petitioner had been implicated in the cases merely to harass and humiliate him for political reasons.

The sole allegation against the petitioner in the cases is of “abetment”, which has been supplemented by the prosecution most vaguely, the pleas added.

They argued that the trial judge overlooked the fact and passed the order by ignoring the basic principle of the law of bail.

The petitions ask the LHC to set aside the trial court’s decision and grant bail to the former prime minister in the eight FIRs.

