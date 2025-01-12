AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-12

Opening of Tajikistan visa section greeted

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: The Convener of the Energy Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Founder Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), and Member of the Central Core Committee of the United Business Group (UBG), Malik Khuda Bakhsh congratulated Tajikistan’s Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir and other diplomatic staff on the inauguration of the Tajikistan visa section by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that the establishment of the visa section will facilitate the general public, particularly the business community, in obtaining visas for Tajikistan, thereby promoting trade between the two countries.

He emphasised that traders, industrialists, and investors from both nations will find it easier to visit each other’s countries, leading to the promotion of tourism. Furthermore, both countries will be able to benefit from each others’ technologies and resources.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan could play a significant role in the region’s development and prosperity.

The consular section will prove to be a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

