Editorials Print 2025-01-12

Global food prices since the pandemic

Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

EDITORIAL: Ordinarily a 2.1pc dip in world food commodity prices over the course of a year, as was the case in 2024 according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), would be good news. Yet the broader context, especially food price volatility since Covid, tells a more complicated story.

The FAO’s Food Price Index averaged 122.3 points last year — a significant decrease from the peaks of 2022, but still 21pc higher than pre-pandemic levels. This uneven trajectory underscores the fragility of global food systems in a post-pandemic world.

Before Covid, global food prices remained relatively stable, reflecting consistent supply chains, predictable weather patterns, and steady demand. The pandemic upended this equilibrium as lockdowns disrupted farming, transportation, and labour availability, and panic buying and export restrictions compounded supply issues. The FAO’s index skyrocketed in 2022 to an unprecedented 143.7 points, driven further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — two major exporters of grain and fertilisers.

The recent decline in food prices stems from various factors. Improved harvests in major agricultural economies, reduced freight costs, and the normalisation of supply chains have contributed to easing pressures. However, this recovery is uneven across regions and commodities.

Staple grains like wheat and maize remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, driven by lingering geopolitical tensions and weather anomalies linked to climate change.

Food prices are no doubt stabilising, yet the disparity between global averages and local realities cannot be ignored. In low-income countries, the ripple effects of high prices linger. Many nations, already burdened by debt, struggle to afford imports. Households in these regions spend a disproportionate share of their income on food, amplifying vulnerability to price shocks. So for them, the recent 2pc decline offers little respite.

The post-pandemic narrative of food prices also highlights structural flaws in global agricultural systems. Climate volatility remains a persistent threat. Unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and extreme temperatures disrupt crop yields.

Moreover, the global food system’s dependence on a few major exporters remains a critical weakness. The Ukraine crisis exposed how geopolitical events can cascade into global supply disruptions. Diversifying production bases and reducing dependence on specific geographies must become priorities for policymakers.

The FAO’s data offers both relief and a reminder. Relief, because prices are finally trending downward after years of volatility. A reminder, because the current levels are still far from the relative stability of the pre-pandemic era. For global policymakers, this should be a call to action.

Addressing the lingering impacts of the pandemic requires strengthening food security mechanisms. Investments in climate-resilient agriculture, enhanced trade agreements, and the development of local supply chains will be crucial. For low-income countries, international support through debt relief and food aid programmes remains essential to bridge immediate gaps.

Therefore, the 2pc decline in global food prices is a welcome development but falls short of reversing the broader impact of the past few years. Policymakers must not mistake this as a return to normalcy. Instead, it should be viewed as an opportunity to build more resilient and equitable food systems. The lessons of the pandemic — and its aftermath — must not be forgotten.

