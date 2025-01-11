AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
New-look Pakistan squad for West Indies Tests

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2025 08:48pm
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan selectors Saturday recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq in a new look squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting next week.

The 29-year old Imam has played 24 Tests for Pakistan but was dropped over poor form after a 3-0 defeat in Australia early last year.

The selectors have also named three uncapped players in opener Muhammad Hurraira, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir and pacer Kashif Ali on the back of their good performances in domestic matches.

Pakistan will host the visitors for the first time in 19 years, with both Tests held in Multan, starting from January 17 and January 25.

Shan Masood is retained as skipper despite Pakistan losing both the Tests in South Africa last week.

Pak Shaheens squad announced for warm-up match against West Indies

Besides Masood, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha kept their places from the South Africa series.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed have been recalled to partner with left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Noman and Sajid took 29 wickets in Pakistan’s 2-1 win over England last year.

Injured opener Saim Ayub is also left out of the Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests.

Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

