AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Elena Rybakina ‘focused’ on Australian Open after coach controversy

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2025 12:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said Saturday she would put the controversy surrounding her former coach Stefano Vukov to one side to focus on winning the Australian Open.

The sixth-seeded Kazakh had wanted to bring Vukov back into her coaching team for the first Grand Slam of the year.

But the Croat is currently under a provisional suspension “pending an independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct,” said the women’s tennis governing body.

Vukov, who helped Rybakina win Wimbledon in 2022, was reported to have used harsh and abusive behaviour towards players. He denies any wrongdoing.

Rybakina defended him when questioned by reporters on the eve of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I don’t agree with a lot of things what WTA do in the sense of my relationship with Stefano,” said Rybakina, who lost in the 2023 Australian Open final to Aryna Sabalenka.

Rybakina defends former coach Vukov after provisional WTA ban

“I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me.

“Definitely not the ideal situation. But as I said, my goal here is to focus on the matches. This is what I’m going to do.

“I don’t really want to speak about this more.”

Rybakina faces a first-round match against 16-year-old Australian Emerson Jones, the world junior number one tipped to follow in the footsteps of former Melbourne Park champion Ash Barty.

“I think she’s definitely a good player,” said Rybakina of the youngster, who will be making her Grand Slam main draw debut after being awarded a wild card.

“She’s a good player, dangerous player. Especially when you’re young, you have nothing to lose. And she’s at home.

“I definitely take it as a very tough opponent because you never know what to expect.”

Australian Open Elena Rybakina 2025 Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Elena Rybakina ‘focused’ on Australian Open after coach controversy

UN projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.4% in 2025, inflation to stay in double digits

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Read more stories