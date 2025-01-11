ECP enlists Khaqan’s political party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has enlisted Awaam Pakistan as a political party under the leadership of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

In this context, the poll entity has officially notified Awaam Pakistan as an enlisted political party with Abbasi as its Convenor and Mifta Ismail as its Secretary.

Last April, Abbasi moved the ECP for the enlistment of a new political party, announcing to contest the next general polls from this new political forum. At that time, Abbasi had told the media that the name of the new political party was not yet finalised.

Once regarded as one of the most trusted confidantes of President PML-N and former PM Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi parted ways with PML-N after he reportedly developed serious differences with party leadership stemming from Sharif’s decision to stay in London instead of facing corruption cases against him back home, before finally returning to Pakistan in October 2023.

Abbasi was elevated as PM when Sharif was disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case in July 2017. He served as PM from 1 August 2017 till 31 May 2018. Abbasi is among those leaders who have strongly criticised the security establishment and PML-N over allegedly unprecedented rigging in 8 February general elections.

The ex-premier has supported the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that its mandate “stolen in February 8 general elections” returned to it. The Section 200 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) it shall be lawful for anybody of individuals or association of citizens to form, organise, continue or set up a political party. (2) A political party shall have a distinct identity of its structures at the national, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable. (3) Every political party shall have a distinct name.

Section 202 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) A political party—shall, within 30 days of its formation, apply to the ECP for enlistment. The application for enlistment shall be accompanied by a copy of the constitution of the political party, the certificate and the information required to be submitted – a copy of consolidated statement of its accounts – a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their national identity cards, and proof of deposit of 200,000 rupees in favour of the ECP in the government treasury as enlistment fee.

