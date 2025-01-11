AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

ECP enlists Khaqan’s political party

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has enlisted Awaam Pakistan as a political party under the leadership of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

In this context, the poll entity has officially notified Awaam Pakistan as an enlisted political party with Abbasi as its Convenor and Mifta Ismail as its Secretary.

Last April, Abbasi moved the ECP for the enlistment of a new political party, announcing to contest the next general polls from this new political forum. At that time, Abbasi had told the media that the name of the new political party was not yet finalised.

Once regarded as one of the most trusted confidantes of President PML-N and former PM Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi parted ways with PML-N after he reportedly developed serious differences with party leadership stemming from Sharif’s decision to stay in London instead of facing corruption cases against him back home, before finally returning to Pakistan in October 2023.

Abbasi was elevated as PM when Sharif was disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case in July 2017. He served as PM from 1 August 2017 till 31 May 2018. Abbasi is among those leaders who have strongly criticised the security establishment and PML-N over allegedly unprecedented rigging in 8 February general elections.

The ex-premier has supported the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that its mandate “stolen in February 8 general elections” returned to it. The Section 200 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) it shall be lawful for anybody of individuals or association of citizens to form, organise, continue or set up a political party. (2) A political party shall have a distinct identity of its structures at the national, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable. (3) Every political party shall have a distinct name.

Section 202 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) A political party—shall, within 30 days of its formation, apply to the ECP for enlistment. The application for enlistment shall be accompanied by a copy of the constitution of the political party, the certificate and the information required to be submitted – a copy of consolidated statement of its accounts – a list of at least two thousand members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their national identity cards, and proof of deposit of 200,000 rupees in favour of the ECP in the government treasury as enlistment fee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ECP PMLN Mifta Ismail

Comments

200 characters

ECP enlists Khaqan’s political party

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories