SAFA Conference: MUHAMMAD ISHAQ DAR Deputy Prime Minister & the Foreign Minister of Pakistan

TEXT: It is a matter of immense pride for Pakistan to host the SAFA Conference on “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities” on 10 and 11 January 2025, in Karachi. This significant event reflects the spirit of regional cooperation and collective determination to address the pressing economic challenges faced by South Asia while identifying pathways to unlock its vast potential.

South Asia, with its diverse economics and vibrant cultures, holds a unique position in the global economic framework. However, it is also faced with challenges that demand strategic collaboration and innovative solutions. The conference is bringing together policy makers from across South Asia who can work collectively to build a strong and sustainable economy.

The South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) has played a pivotal role in uniting the accountancy profession across borders, promoting transparency, and advocating for good governance. This conference is yet another testament to their unwavering commitment to advancing the region’s economic potential.

As Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I deeply value the theme of this year’s conference. It aligns with our national vision of fostering inclusivity, innovation, and regional connectivity to achieve shared prosperity. Topics such as trade facilitation, renewable energy, governance reforms, and the digital transformations are timely for South Asia’s economic future.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for their: exceptional efforts in organizing this conference. My appreciation also goes to Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President SAFA and Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President ICAP and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Council Member ICAP, for their unwavering commitment and leadership in advancing the profession across the globe. Their dedication and vision have been instrumental in making this conference a reality.

I am confident that the outcomes of this conference will contribute meaningfully to shaping South Asia’s economic trajectory having a positive impact for Pakistan.

