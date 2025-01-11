AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Indian shares log weekly losses as earnings worries overshadow IT gains

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

NEW DELHI: Indian bluechip indexes fell on Friday and logged weekly losses on worries about corporate earnings, while IT stocks gained after comments from sector-leader TCS indicated early signs of a demand revival.

The Nifty 50 shed 0.4% to 23,431.5 points, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.31% to 77,378.91.

Both the indexes fell about 2.4% this week, snapping a two-week winning streak.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged weekly losses. The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps lost about 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively.

The only outlier was the IT sector, which rose 3.4% on the day, helping close the week with a 2% gain.

The country’s top IT firm Tata Consultancy Services jumped 5.6% on the day, adding 4% for the week - the most among Nifty 50 members - after it said it was betting on Donald Trump’s regime to revive client confidence and discretionary spending in North America, a key market for IT companies.

