AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025
Markets

Gold prices on track for weekly gain; US data on tap

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices hovered near a four-week high on Friday, poised for their best week since mid-November, as investors awaited US jobs data to gauge how aggressively the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,672.64 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT.

Bullion has gained more than 1% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,696.30.

Investors will closely watch the key government payrolls report scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

According to a Reuters survey, non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 160,000 in December, following a jump of 227,000 in November.

“We expect gold to drop a little in case the Non-farm payroll (NFP) report comes on a higher side. Reports suggest that President-elect Trump may announce an economic emergency to roll out tariffs smoothly. All these should support the dollar and gold might just decline in the near term. Having said that, $2,650 is a good support,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

Gold prices strengthened to a nearly four-week high in the previous session, supported by safe-haven demand, while investors weighed how US President-elect Trump’s policies would impact the economy and inflation.

Trump will return to office on Jan. 20 and his proposed tariffs and protectionist policies are expected to fuel inflation.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid signalled on Thursday a reluctance to cut interest rates again as the US central bank comes into the New Year facing a resilient economy and inflation that remains above its 2% target.

Gold is used as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver was up 0.4% to $30.24 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.1% to $957.43 and palladium added 1.4% to $939.13. All three metals were headed for weekly gains.

