Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Naveed Butt Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal directed the relevant authorities to prepare concrete draft of proposals for enhancing trade to discuss with Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantowho is scheduled to officially visit Pakistan from January 26 to 28.

The minister instructed the concerned ministries to finalise all proposals and actions ahead of the Indonesian President’s visit to ensure meaningful outcomes.

The minister, Thursday, chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the Prime Minister to enhance bilateral cooperation and trade between Pakistan and Indonesia. The meeting was held in preparation for the first official visit of Indonesian President Subianto to Pakistan.

Indonesian President Prabowo to visit China this week

Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) attended the meeting, while Pakistan’s ambassador to Indonesia joined via video link.

The participants deliberated on proposals to strengthen cooperation and boost trade between the two countries in various sectors. Highlighting the significance of the Indonesian president’s visit, Federal Minister Iqbal stated, “This landmark visit will open new avenues for trade and cooperation, further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.”

The minister directed the relevant authorities to formulate concrete proposals to enhance trade relations between the two countries. He emphasised the need to strategically target the Indonesian market to showcase Pakistani products effectively and foster stronger ties between the people of both countries.

He stressed the importance of promoting collaboration in education, health, IT, and tourism, suggesting the provision of scholarships in IT and healthcare sectors for students from both countries to facilitate mutual learning and capacity building.

Lauding Indonesia’s cultural diversity, Iqbal remarked, “Indonesia has successfully integrated its cultural diversity into a unified identity. We can learn from their model.” He also appreciated Indonesia’s exemplary Hajj management and suggested leveraging their expertise to improve Pakistan’s pilgrimage arrangements.

This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

