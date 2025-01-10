AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-10

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

Muhammad Ali Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to generate sizeable revenue of over Rs 107 million on its inaugural direct flight to Paris, despite nearly 40 percent of the business class seats being occupied by PIA high-ups.

According to the details, the first flight, which will depart from Islamabad at 12:10 pm on January 10, marks the PIA’s return to the Paris route after four and a half years of a ban imposed by the EU in May 2020, following the crash of the flight 8303, which killed 97 people and the issue related to the validity of pilots’ licences.

Talking to Business Recorder, PIA spokesman confirmed that the airline is likely to generate over Rs 100 million in revenue as almost all seats for the round trip -Islamabad-Paris and Paris-Islamabad were sold out.

PIA expands domestic, int’l flight operations significantly

“The airline has received strong demand for the new route, with both inaugural incoming and outgoing flights already fully booked. To enhance the passenger experience, PIA has made special arrangements for in-flight entertainment through an intranet wireless entertainment system, allowing passengers to access content through their mobile phones, tablets, or laptop computers,” he said.

“The national flag carrier would operate two weekly direct flights to Paris,” he added. The spokesperson also said that PIA is offering cost-effective tickets with the added benefit of time savings for passengers travelling between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA revenue

Comments

200 characters

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories