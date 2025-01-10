PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to generate sizeable revenue of over Rs 107 million on its inaugural direct flight to Paris, despite nearly 40 percent of the business class seats being occupied by PIA high-ups.

According to the details, the first flight, which will depart from Islamabad at 12:10 pm on January 10, marks the PIA’s return to the Paris route after four and a half years of a ban imposed by the EU in May 2020, following the crash of the flight 8303, which killed 97 people and the issue related to the validity of pilots’ licences.

Talking to Business Recorder, PIA spokesman confirmed that the airline is likely to generate over Rs 100 million in revenue as almost all seats for the round trip -Islamabad-Paris and Paris-Islamabad were sold out.

“The airline has received strong demand for the new route, with both inaugural incoming and outgoing flights already fully booked. To enhance the passenger experience, PIA has made special arrangements for in-flight entertainment through an intranet wireless entertainment system, allowing passengers to access content through their mobile phones, tablets, or laptop computers,” he said.

“The national flag carrier would operate two weekly direct flights to Paris,” he added. The spokesperson also said that PIA is offering cost-effective tickets with the added benefit of time savings for passengers travelling between the two countries.

