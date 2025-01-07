PIA expands domestic, int’l flight operations significantly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced a significant expansion of its domestic and international flight operations, aiming to enhance connectivity and convenience for passengers.

According to PIA spokesperson, the airline is introducing new international routes to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, and Jeddah.

From January 25, weekly flights between Lahore and Kuwait will resume, while two new weekly flights from Lahore to Dammam will take off starting January 22.

Similarly, Sialkot will see enhanced international connectivity with weekly flights to Bahrain beginning January 20, a new two-way weekly flight to Doha starting January 21, and additional flights to Jeddah launching on January 20.

On the domestic front, PIA is strengthening its network by introducing a third weekly flight between Karachi and Peshawar, starting January 25.

These new flights, along with the resumption of previously suspended routes, reflect PIA’s commitment to facilitating its passengers with improved accessibility both within the country and abroad.

The national airline continues to prioritise ease of travel and strengthened connections for its valued travellers.

