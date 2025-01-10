Sharjeel urges entrepreneurs to set up industrial zones

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended an open invitation to private entrepreneurs to establish their own industrial zones, aiming to strengthen the country’s economy, attract maximum investment and create employment opportunities.

He assured that he would brief President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh about the concerns of traders.

He stated that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone presents a golden opportunity for traders, offering zero import duties and a ten-year tax exemption. Its connection to CPEC further enhances its value, providing significant benefits to traders and industrialists.

He said that the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, recognize the vital role of traders, industrialists, and the entire business community.

A significant portion of the country’s economy is driven by traders and industrialists, who also contribute the highest taxes. Industries provide employment to millions of people. Therefore, the business community must be provided with maximum facilities to foster economic growth and create more employment opportunities. Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industries, he said that the government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by traders.

He stated that the Sindh government is taking measures concerning the fitness of vehicles. Plans are in place to inspect vehicles, and while opposition and resistance may arise, the government is determined that any unfit vehicle will not be allowed on the roads.

He emphasized that strict action will also be taken to improve the traffic system.

Senior Minister also announced that the Malir Expressway is set to open in two days, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari scheduled to inaugurate it. He described the Malir Expressway as a major, modern gift for Karachi and the entire country, emphasizing its role in improving connectivity and facilitating industrialists’ access. He stated that a representative of KATI will be specially invited to the board meeting of the Yellow Line BRT. Efforts are underway to complete the construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge within eight months. He highlighted that the Sindh government is currently operating transport services in Karachi on a subsidy.

For the first time in Pakistan, the Sindh government introduced EV buses and special buses exclusively for women. The Yellow Line BRT comprises diesel hybrid buses, but there are plans to introduce EV buses to the Yellow Line BRT system. Additionally, he announced that EV taxis would be introduced very soon.

He clarified that there has been no delay in the Red Line BRT project on the part of the government; the delays occurred due to the transfer of utilities. He further announced that double-decker buses are being introduced in Karachi this year, with efforts underway to operate them on Shahrah-e-Faisal within the same timeframe.

He stated that the law and order situation in Karachi is very good, although some concerns remain. He noted that, in the past, strikes lasting up to ten days would disrupt work and create difficulties for people, but such situations no longer occur. He emphasized that the country is now safe for investment and that Karachi’s situation, in terms of street crimes, is much better compared to other cities around the world.

Sharjeel stated that the Sindh government’s cess amounting to Rs. 190 billion is currently stuck in the Supreme Court.

He mentioned that the government has engaged various legal experts to expedite the process of securing these funds. Once recovered, this money will be allocated toward improving infrastructure. He emphasized the need for collective seriousness in addressing such matters.

He stated that water scarcity is a significant issue in Karachi, and efforts are underway to address it through the K-4 and Hub Canal projects. He also highlighted that the Sindh government is allocating billions of rupees to the Solid Waste Management initiative for garbage collection. In cities like Hyderabad and Larkana, garbage is being collected directly from people’s doorsteps as part of these efforts.

Sharjeel stated that the Sindh government is advancing the health sector in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari. He highlighted NICVD, SIUT, and Gambat Hospital as prime examples of this progress. He added that dozens of NICVD units are being established, and liver and lung transplants are being successfully performed in Gambat.

He also mentioned that the Sindh government has introduced the CyberKnife facility for public use. This advanced treatment, available in only 11 countries worldwide at a cost ranging from five to ten million dollars, is being provided free of charge in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Korangi Association of Trade and Industries President Junaid Naqi informed Sharjeel Inam Memon about the issue of heavy traffic on the roads. He highlighted that accidents occur as a result of the congestion and emphasized the need for strict enforcement of traffic laws and the implementation of an effective strategy to address the problem.

He stated that the Korangi Industrial Area spans 12,000 acres and, over the past 12 years, has grown to become the largest industrial area in Pakistan, now covering 12,500 acres. Exports have increased significantly, with a major contribution to leather exports coming from Korangi. Additionally, around 60 to 70 percent of the country’s oil, petrol, and diesel are refined in this area. The Korangi industry provides employment to approximately 1.5 million people.

Zahid Saeed, the former president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries, mentioned that people from all over Karachi come to the area to work. He advocated for the establishment of new industrial areas in Sindh to provide more employment opportunities, noting that industrial zones built in the past have created significant job prospects. He also suggested that instead of selling the entire area of Pakistan Steel Mills, part of it should be converted into an industrial park. Earlier, traders and industrialists, led by KATI leaders SM Tanveer, Junaid Naqi, and Syed Johar Ali Kandahari, met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and briefed him on their concerns. The traders and industrialists described the Transport Department projects as a game changer for Karachi.

