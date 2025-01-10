AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-10

Punjab thrashes out ‘immunization strategy’ for next five years

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir said here on Thursday that strengthening routine immunization is key to achieving Pakistan’s goals of universal and primary healthcare as well as larger sustainable development goals.

Speaking at the WHO supported ‘Workshop on Development of Provincial Immunization Strategic Framework 2025-30’ at a local hotel, the Minister highlighted that improving routine immunization was key to meeting Pakistan’s bigger challenges like polio eradication, measles elimination and development of robust, sensitive and responsive surveillance systems to control outbreaks and epidemics. He added that through consultation and collective wisdom of government and partner experts, the EPI Punjab was able to thrash out a comprehensive Immunization strategy for the next five years.

Present in the workshop were Head of Office WHO Punjab Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed, Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Dr. Samra Khurram, technical experts from the Federal Directorate of Immunization, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF and Program Managers from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Also joining the activity were representatives from IRMNCH, Emergency Operations Center, district officials, Acasus and JHPEIGO.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the need for setting yearly and quarterly measurable targets with short and long terms goals. “I appreciate EPI for developing the five years strategy and want other programs to do the same. We need to create awareness in community that Punjab provides free vaccination to children below five years of age for 12 fatal diseases.

It is extremely important for children to get all vaccines, as per stipulated schedule for best possible protection. Parents must visit health facilities to complete the vaccination course of their children. We are working on comprehensive legislation for the immunization program. Vaccines are essential part of Maryam Nawaz Clinics and Clinic on Wheels initiatives. Further, we need to develop collaborative arrangements with other programs and reach out to the community.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

