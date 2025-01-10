New DC appointed for Kurram

ISLAMABAD: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has appointed a senior officer, Ashfaq Khan as new Deputy Commissioner Kurram, following an unfortunate incident in which former DC Javedullah Mehsud was seriously injured along with his security guards on last Saturday.

New Deputy Commissioner of Kurram District Ashfaq Khan has released an important statement, confirming the first convoy of 40 trucks loaded with essential food items has reached Parachinar late on Wednesday. The convoy was brought in a stringent ground and aerial security.

The DC has provided updates on the situation in the district on relief and security.

He said that convoy carrying essential food items and supplies has successfully reached Parachinar.

Ashfaq Khan described the safe and peaceful arrival of the convoy as a highly encouraging development in the region. He also appreciated the efforts of law enforcement agencies and police for making it possible despite precarious security conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025