Nikkei ends lower as investors book profits

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed lower on Thursday as investors sold stocks to book profits after a recent rally, with chip-related shares dragging on the index the most.

The Nikkei fell 0.94% to close at 39,605.09, while the broader Topix slipped 1.23% to 2,735.92.

“The Nikkei has risen to a level that prompted investors to sell stocks to secure profits,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Investors need new market moving-cues to believe that the Nikkei will rise further and that would be the domestic corporate outlook.”

The Nikkei crossed 40,000 to hit a five-month high of 40,398.23 on Dec. 27, 2024, but has failed to breach that level since then.

Chip-related stocks led the declines on the day, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 1.83% and 2%, respectively.