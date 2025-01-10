AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-10

Prices up slightly in Vietnam, post-holiday trade sluggish

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

HANOI: Vietnam coffee prices edged up this week as supplies from the 2024/25 crop remained limited, with post-holiday trade still sluggish, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans for 120,000-122,000 dong ($4.73-$4.81) per kg, slightly higher than last week’s 118,700-119,500 dong range.

“The weather has become more favourable for harvesting activities,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. “Supplies may increase ahead of the Lunar New Year.” Traders also offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount of $100-$150 to the March LIFFE contract. LIFFE robusta coffee for March settled down $63, or 1%, at $4,956 per metric ton as of Wednesday’s close.

“Coffee export volumes from Vietnam are improving significantly month by month. This may temporarily keep coffee prices from skyrocketing in the first quarter of 2025, before potential new tax and trade policies under President Trump,” said Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, deputy head of the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam.

Vietnam exported 1.34 million metric tons of coffee in 2024, down 17.2% from the previous year, government data showed. Coffee export revenue for the year, however, rose 32.5% to $5.6 billion. In December, Vietnam exported just 126,000 tons of coffee, 39.3% less than a year earlier.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at $150 discount to the January LIFFE contract. Beans were also quoted at a $100 discount to the March contract, compared with a $230 discount before the holiday because of a limited availability of coffee beans after the holidays, said a trader in Indonesia.

coffee prices Vietnam coffee prices

Comments

200 characters

Prices up slightly in Vietnam, post-holiday trade sluggish

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories