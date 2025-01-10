AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
Markets Print 2025-01-10

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Published 10 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 125,652 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,844 tonnes of import cargo and 16,808 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,844 comprised of 27,953 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 23,259 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,472 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate, 4,628 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 48,628 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 16,808 comprised of 16,808 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Msc Floriana Vi, Sagami, X-Press Carina, Ocean Voyager, Vancouver Express, Ym Excellence & Bbc Mont Blanc berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Hyundai Brave, Msc loriana Vi, Easterly As Olvia & Oocl Le Havre sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

