AIRLINK 206.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-2.76%)
BOP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.86%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.31%)
FLYNG 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.4%)
HUBC 128.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.48%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.21%)
OGDC 214.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.63%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.55%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.52%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.35%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.14%)
SYM 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.98%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.87%)
WAVESAPP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 11,832 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,779 Increased By 82 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,863 Decreased By -285.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 35,858 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.26%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold retreats; focus on US data for cues on Fed’s policy path

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices retreated on Thursday on profit-booking after hitting a near four-week peak in the last session, while focus shifted to jobs report due on Friday for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s 2025 interest rate path.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $2,659.62 per ounce, as of 0353 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,678.30.

“Prices are trading in a narrow range and there is some profit-booking in place. A new trigger is needed for gold to breach its resistance,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

The bullion hit a near four-week high in the last session after a weaker-than-expected US private employment report hinted that the Fed may be less cautious about easing rates this year.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed US private payrolls growth slowed sharply a month ago to 122,000 from 146,000 in November 2024. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 140,000.

The market now awaits US jobs report on Friday for more cues on the Fed’s policy path. Policymakers at the Fed’s last meeting agreed that inflation was likely to continue slowing this year and saw a rising risk of price pressures remaining sticky due to the potential effect of Trump’s policies, the minutes showed.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 and his proposed tariffs and protectionist policies are expected to fuel inflation. Bullion is considered an inflationary hedge, but high rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s allure.

For 2025, “we forecast firm prices but as gold enters a new paradigm, reduced physical demand and higher supply may curb rallies,” HSBC said.

Elsewhere, physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered their first inflow in four years, even though their holdings fell by 6.8 metric tons, the World Gold Council said.

Spot silver was flat at $30.12 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $952.95 and palladium shed 0.2% to $926.50.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold retreats; focus on US data for cues on Fed’s policy path

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

Read more stories