Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan further increased on Wednesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs277,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,483 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 to settle at Rs276,000.

The international rate of gold rose on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,652 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

