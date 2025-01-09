AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s consumer inflation slows as demand weakens

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s consumer inflation slowed in December, leading to modest annual price gains for 2024 while factory-gate deflation extended into a second year, amid sputtering economic demand.

A combination of job insecurity, a prolonged housing downturn, high debt and tariffs threats from the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has hit demand, even as Beijing ramps up stimulus to revive its consumer sector.

The consumer price index crept up 0.1% last month year-on-year, slowing from November’s 0.2% increase and the weakest pace since April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

That was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

CPI was flat month-on-month, against a 0.6% decline in November and matching forecasts.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, nudged up 0.4% last month from 0.3% in November, the highest in five months.

Full-year CPI rose 0.2%, in line with the previous year’s pace and below the official target of around 3% for last year, suggesting inflation missed annual targets for the 13th straight year.

In addition to an electric vehicle price war that is entering its third year, discounting is now broadening across the retail sector to include bubble tea shops.

Cautious consumers have increasingly opted to rent items from cameras to handbags, instead of buying them.

Upstream, the producer price index fell 2.3% year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.5% fall in November and an expected 2.4% decline. Factory-gate prices have now fallen for 27 straight months.

In late December, the World Bank upgraded its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2024 and 2025 but warned that subdued household and business confidence, along with property sector headwinds, would remain a drag.

China has agreed on a record $411 billion worth of special treasury bond insurance, Reuters reported, as Beijing cranks up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy.

China’s inflation weakens as new risks cloud horizon

Beijing will sharply increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to spur business investment and consumer-boosting initiatives, the state planner said last week.

Authorities have earmarked $41 billion in funds from government bonds in July to finance equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods including autos.

China World Bank inflation

Comments

200 characters

China’s consumer inflation slows as demand weakens

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories