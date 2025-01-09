Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

ISLAMABAD: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has proposed the formation of a working group to address its financial challenges, as Rs 54.403 billion remain stuck with various power sector entities.

In a letter to the Secretary of Power, Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chairman of the NTDC Board stated that miscellaneous receivables from power sector companies have been appearing in NTDC’s books for an extended period (legacy balances). Despite extensive efforts and consistent follow-ups, NTDC management has been unable to resolve the issue.

According to NTDC, the total amount of Rs 54.403 billion is stuck for the following reasons: alleged violations of EMO (NEPRA, CPPA-G) amounting to Rs 24.972 billion, Rs 5.713 billion due to T&T losses, Rs 4.577 billion in auxiliary consumption, and Rs 20.276 billion non-cash settlement of Government of Pakistan (GoP) dues against K-Electric.

Other amounts related to parties of NTDC are: WAPDA-CPPA-G, Rs 20.185 billion, GENCOs, Rs 1.757 billion, Power Planning and Monitoring Company, Rs 471 million, 132 kV transmission lines and others (net) Rs 417 million and Rs 624 million against SEPCT (BTA balance).

This issue has also been raised by the representatives of NTDC on different occasions at NEPRA hearings. CFO NTDC has claimed that the company is about to go bankrupt due to withholding of its huge amount by the power sector regulator; and yet the issue remains unresolved.

