Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Anti-Corruption Day: SSUET organises Poster-Essay-Narratives Competition

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: To mark Anti-Corruption Day, the Character Building Society of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a Poster-Essay-Narratives (PEN’24) Competition that was attended largely by faculty members and students.

Addressing the seminar, Director NAB, Syed Muhammad Salim Ahmed said that we can not survive as a nation without eliminating corruption in society.

It is necessary to drive a campaign against it. Corruption not only undermines the very foundation of our society but it is a pervasive disease that infiltrates every level of governance and erodes public trust.

Corruption diverts resources meant for the vulnerable, distorting the balance of justice and opportunity. It stifles innovation, discourages investment, and fosters inequality, creating a culture of impunity and distrust.

He pointed out that the universities and students can play a crucial role in this fight. Director NAB, Syed Salim Ahmed said that we have the power to redefine our society, to create a future where corruption has no place. Together, we can build a legacy of integrity for generations to come.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Registrar SSUET, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (r) said that corruption, in all its forms, is a betrayal of public trust. Corruption affects each one of us, perpetuates inequality, creates barriers to education and healthcare, and hampers our potential for progress.

Together, particularly with the help and support of students, we can cultivate a future where corruption is not merely reduced but eradicated. Let us stand firm in our resolve to fight this scourge and create a society that reflects the principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity.

