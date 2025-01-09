Karachi-Sukkur Motorway: Construction will start this year: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: The long-awaited construction of Karachi-Sukkur Motorway will start this year. Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan has issued instructions in this regard to take steps for starting the construction of the motorway from Karachi to Sukkur.

In a special departmental meeting, Aleem Khan observed that the Sindh government will also be invited to join the construction of this motorway.

Aleem Khan said that this motorway will start from Karachi Port and will be connected to the Sukkur Motorway, accordingly.

Similarly, after the construction of the Karachi-Sukkur Motorway, the North-South Motorway network in the country will be completed.

Aleem Khan said that the Karachi-Sukkur Motorway project to be started as a Public Private Partnership.

However, if Public-Private Partnership is not available, the government itself will bear the cost of this project.

He said that this motorway will prove to be a milestone in the country's development, especially in the transportation of commercial goods.

Aleem Khan said that in the next 25 years, this motorway will give the government Rs3,000 billion as profit.

He said that the work of Karachi-Sukkur Motorway will start as soon as possible in the year 2025, Insha’Allah… so that this important project of national development can be completed in the shortest possible time.

