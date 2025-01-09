AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-09

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump and Slavic women

Anjum Ibrahim Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:03am

“So now what?” “Trump says he is going to annex Greenland and the Panama canal.” “What about Ukraine? Why are you laughing?”

“I guess he reckons he has done enough for East Europeans in his lifetime…”

“Sorry come again? What has he done for east Europeans?”

“His first wife, a Czech, and the third wife, from Slovenia, are East Europeans, while his second was an American.”

“Hmmmm You know the Man Who Must Remain nameless and faceless did it the other way round – his second and third wives were Pakistanis like him and the first wife was English.”

“I thought his second wife had British nationality?”

“Maybe, but she was born in Peshawar.”

“Right, right, so we are lucky – we are so far away that Trump is not thinking of annexation…”

“Nah, I don’t think he is going to want to get real estate next to Afghanistan.”

“I was just wondering…you are aware that our government has pledged to the International Monetary Fund that special economic zones will no longer receive fiscal or monetary incentives.”

“So?”

“So why don’t we try to lure the Trumps to set up Trump Tower in Parachinar or Torkham or…”

“You being facetious?”

“No, I reckon that may lure foreign investors…”

“Now I know you are being facetious.”

“Seriously, I think many Afghans and Pakistanis would like to stay in Trump Tower…”

“And who would be able to foot the hotel bill?”

“Well, maybe we can shift the seat of federal power from Islamabad to one of these towers?”

“This is no laughing matter my friend, besides the Trumps are no fools in business - you would need to give interest free loans plus grants to lure the Trumps.”

“Perhaps the Visionary can include a Trump Tower in the Uraan programme…”

“Oh shush.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump and Slavic women

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories