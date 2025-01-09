PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump and Slavic women

“So now what?” “Trump says he is going to annex Greenland and the Panama canal.” “What about Ukraine? Why are you laughing?”

“I guess he reckons he has done enough for East Europeans in his lifetime…”

“Sorry come again? What has he done for east Europeans?”

“His first wife, a Czech, and the third wife, from Slovenia, are East Europeans, while his second was an American.”

“Hmmmm You know the Man Who Must Remain nameless and faceless did it the other way round – his second and third wives were Pakistanis like him and the first wife was English.”

“I thought his second wife had British nationality?”

“Maybe, but she was born in Peshawar.”

“Right, right, so we are lucky – we are so far away that Trump is not thinking of annexation…”

“Nah, I don’t think he is going to want to get real estate next to Afghanistan.”

“I was just wondering…you are aware that our government has pledged to the International Monetary Fund that special economic zones will no longer receive fiscal or monetary incentives.”

“So?”

“So why don’t we try to lure the Trumps to set up Trump Tower in Parachinar or Torkham or…”

“You being facetious?”

“No, I reckon that may lure foreign investors…”

“Now I know you are being facetious.”

“Seriously, I think many Afghans and Pakistanis would like to stay in Trump Tower…”

“And who would be able to foot the hotel bill?”

“Well, maybe we can shift the seat of federal power from Islamabad to one of these towers?”

“This is no laughing matter my friend, besides the Trumps are no fools in business - you would need to give interest free loans plus grants to lure the Trumps.”

“Perhaps the Visionary can include a Trump Tower in the Uraan programme…”

“Oh shush.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025