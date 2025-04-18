AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan

NDMA issues extreme weather alert for Punjab, Islamabad, northern region

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 06:47pm

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued a weather advisory warning of potentially severe weather conditions expected to affect parts of Punjab and Islamabad within the next 12 hours.

“A westerly disturbance is likely to cause unstable weather across several regions, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms,” the NEOC said in a statement on Friday.

Areas likely to be affected are the Pothohar region, particularly Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as districts of Upper Punjab such as Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Jhelum, it said.

According to the statement, the areas of Central Punjab, including Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura may also experience significant weather activity during this period.

The NEOC has anticipated that heavy rain and strong winds may lead to the falling of weak trees and could cause temporary power outages. Windstorms and hail may damage poorly constructed buildings, rooftops, vehicles, and power infrastructure. Additionally, hailstorms could pose serious risks to standing crops.

Slightly below-normal rainfall likely during April

It also cautioned a potential rapid rise in water flows and the risk of localised flash flooding in streams and nullahs of Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Mansehra, Khurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Neelum Valley during the active weather spell from April 18 to 20.

“There is also a heightened risk of flash flooding in parts of Hazara and Malakand Divisions, particularly on the 18th and 20th of April, due to moderate to heavy rainfall,” it said.

NDMA has advised tourists and travellers to stay closely informed of the latest weather updates.

“People planning to travel are urged to check road conditions beforehand and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of heavy rain. Those living in or visiting landslide-prone areas should exercise caution and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities,” it added.

The NDMA urged the public to use the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App” to stay updated about weather updates before travelling.

