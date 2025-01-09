AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

ATC declares Gandapur, Butt proclaimed offenders

Fazal Sher Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Ant-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umer Tanveer Butt as a proclaimed offender in a case registered against them in connection with PTI’s protest against the disqualification of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, declared Gandapur and Butt as a proclaimed offender for their continued absence from the proceedings of the terrorism case registered against them and others at the Industrial Area police station, following the protest staged by PTI leaders against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision regarding disqualification of Khan.

The court also initiated the process to declare former PTI leader Aamer Mehmood Kiani, a proclaimed offender.

PTI leader Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Javed filed a petition to remove anti-terror provisions from the case.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 15 and sought arguments on Javed’s application.

