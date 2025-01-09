Operation intensifies against unregistered vehicles

LAHORE: Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control have intensified the field operation against unregistered vehicles and token tax defaulters. The Excise and Taxation department has established checkpoints at various locations across the province.

Secretary Excise and Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Masood Mukhta told that the field teams of the Excise and Taxation Department inspected 10,008 vehicles at more than 35 locations. During this operation, 380 vehicles were found to be unregistered, while 1,043 vehicle owners had failed to pay their token taxes.

The department took immediate action against token tax defaulters and collected Rs12,847,175 on the spot. The total outstanding dues from 1,043 defaulters amounted to Rs13,786,154. Additionally, during the operation, non-standard number plates of 590 vehicles were confiscated.

He urged citizens to register their vehicles in Punjab, refrain from using fake or non-standard number plates, and ensure timely payment of token taxes. He emphasized that adherence to laws is vital for the safety and security of citizens. Cooperation with government institutions not only contributes to the establishment of a better system but also protects citizens from various legal complications.

