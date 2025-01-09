AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Markets Print 2025-01-09

Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower amid US inflation woes

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight declines in Wall Street after a batch of upbeat US economic data raised concerns that sticky inflation could slow the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary easing.

The Nikkei index slipped 0.26% to close at 39,981.06. Of the index’s 225 components, 156 retreated, 67 rose and two finished flat.

The broader Topix slid 0.59%, with growth shares dropping 0.68% versus a 0.51% slide in value shares .

The US S&P 500 sank 1.1% on Tuesday, after a report showed that services sector activity accelerated in December 2024, with a measure tracking input prices surging to nearly two-year high.

Rate-sensitive tech shares slid, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropping 1.9%. Chip shares initially fell in Tokyo, but rebounded over the course of the day, with Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani pointing to Nvidia’s presentation at CES overnight generating fresh buzz for the sector.

Wall Street Nikkei share Japan stocks US inflation US economic data

