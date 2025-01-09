AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-09

Chicago grains curbed by dollar strength as Argentine weather watched

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

BEIJING/PARIS: Chicago corn and wheat futures edged down on Wednesday while soybeans inched up as a rising dollar curbed US prices and traders assessed rain chances in dry Argentina crop belts.

Trading was cautious amid uncertainty over President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans. Traders also awaited US government crop data on Friday for further direction on grain supply and demand.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $4.57-1/2 a bushel by 1231 GMT.

CBOT soybeans were up 0.2% at $9.99 a bushel, while CBOT wheat contract eased 0.5% to $5.39-3/4 a bushel.

The dollar index rose for a second day to approach last week’s two-year peak.

“The strength of yesterday’s US economic data releases combined with the looming threat of Trump’s tariffs reverberated through the Asian trading session this morning,” Rabobank said in a note.

A higher dollar makes US grain more expensive overseas and the currency’s strength has underscored concerns about tepid export demand for US grain.

Weather for developing corn and soy crops in South America remained in focus, with participants monitoring forecasts suggesting some rain and easing heat in Argentina next week.

“From a fundamental point of view, there is an expectation of rainfall in Argentina, which will help crops which have been parched after a particularly poor December in terms of rainfall,” said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

Corn CBOT CBOT soybeans Chicago grains

Comments

200 characters

Chicago grains curbed by dollar strength as Argentine weather watched

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories