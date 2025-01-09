Will Trudeau come back?

The handsome, serene, ever-smiling, and dashing Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, finally succumbed to the ever-increasing pressure on many accounts on top of its faltering economy, rising inflation and housing and rental costs, sour relations with the USA and India, and on personal account divorce with his wife after 18 years of loving relations.

Trudeau’s legacy was shaped by his parents—his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, whose leadership inspired his career, left his own legacy having both success and failure.

Justin Trudeau became Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister on November 4, 2015, following the Liberal Party’s victory in the federal election. His second term commenced after the October 21, 2019, federal election, when the Liberal Party secured a minority government.

On January 6, 2025, Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, effective upon the selection of a new party leader. Given that the next federal election was scheduled for October 2025, Trudeau had approximately nine months remaining in his second term at the time of his resignation announcement.

During his tenure, Justin Trudeau has achieved notable successes in various areas. Economically, he oversaw the creation of over 1 million jobs, implemented middle-class tax cuts, and introduced affordable childcare. He demonstrated environmental leadership by committing to the Paris Agreement, implementing a national carbon pricing plan, and investing in clean energy.

Socially, he legalized recreational cannabis, championed gender equality with a gender-balanced cabinet, and advanced indigenous reconciliation through investments and improved access to clean water. His pandemic response included substantial financial aid programmes like CERB, and he made strides toward a national pharmacare programme.

On the global stage, Trudeau strengthened Canada’s image as an inclusive, multicultural society, renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA, and welcomed tens of thousands of refugees. These accomplishments, despite criticisms in certain areas, reflect his efforts to promote economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability.

Justin Trudeau’s tenure has faced significant criticisms and failures across various areas. Ethics controversies, including the SNC-Lavalin scandal, WE Charity scandal, and violations of conflict-of-interest rules, have damaged his credibility.

Despite climate commitments, his approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline and failure to meet emissions targets drew the ire of environmentalists. Promises of Indigenous reconciliation fell short, with many communities still lacking clean water. Rising costs of living, skyrocketing housing prices, and increasing federal debt sparked concerns about economic management.

His pandemic response faced criticism for early vaccine rollout delays and insufficient safeguards against CERB abuse. On the global stage, strained relations with China and India highlighted foreign policy challenges. Critics also accuse him of fostering polarization and focusing on image over substance, undermining public trust in his leadership.

Relations between Canada and India have significantly deteriorated during Justin Trudeau’s tenure, marked by mutual mistrust and diplomatic tensions. Trudeau’s 2018 visit to India, intended to strengthen ties, was widely criticized for being poorly managed, with controversies surrounding the invitation of a convicted terrorist to official events.

More recently, tensions escalated due to Trudeau’s public support for the Indian farmers’ protests, which angered the Indian government, as they viewed it as interference in their domestic affairs. The situation reached a new low with allegations surrounding the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani activist, in Canada.

Trudeau accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), of being involved in the assassination, citing credible evidence. These accusations and counteraccusations had plunged diplomatic relations into a deeper crisis, further hindering progress in trade, investment, and strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Justin Trudeau’s relationship with Donald Trump was marked by a mix of cooperation and tension, shaped by their differing ideologies and priorities. They worked together on the renegotiation of NAFTA, resulting in the USMCA, though the process was contentious, with Trump imposing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and Trudeau retaliating.

Public spats further strained relations, such as Trump calling Trudeau “dishonest” after the 2018 G7 summit and Trudeau being caught mocking Trump at a NATO event in 2019. Policy differences were evident, with Trudeau advocating for climate action and immigration openness, in stark contrast to Trump’s policies.

Despite these challenges, Trudeau maintained diplomatic ties, recognizing the importance of the US-Canada partnership. Their cooperation extended to border security, defense, and handling the Huawei-Meng Wanzhou case, though it led to a significant backlash from China. Trudeau’s approach reflected a pragmatic effort to navigate a turbulent US-Canada relationship during Trump’s presidency.

During Justin Trudeau’s tenure, relations between Pakistan and Canada remained relatively low-profile, focusing on areas like trade, immigration, and international cooperation. Canada continued to be a key destination for Pakistani immigrants, students, and skilled workers, with Pakistan ranking among the top sources of immigration to Canada. However, bilateral trade remained modest, with limited efforts to significantly enhance economic ties. Trudeau’s government emphasized issues like human rights and women’s empowerment, aligning with Canada’s broader foreign policy agenda, but these did not translate into substantial bilateral initiatives with Pakistan.

The two countries occasionally engaged on multilateral platforms like the United Nations, but no major breakthroughs or agreements marked their relationship. Relations were cordial but lacked significant strategic or economic deepening, reflecting a status quo dynamic during Trudeau’s period.

Justin Trudeau has often emphasized the importance of his family, portraying himself as a devoted husband and father. Married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2005, the couple frequently appeared together at public events, showcasing a modern and relatable family image.

However, in August 2023, they announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, surprising many Canadians. Despite this, they reaffirmed their commitment to co-parenting their three children and maintaining a close family bond.

Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party marks a significant shift in Canada’s political landscape. Given the internal pressures and declining public support that led to his departure, a swift return to power appears unlikely.

The Liberal Party is now focused on selecting a new leader to rejuvenate its prospects ahead of the upcoming general election. Trudeau’s future political trajectory will depend on his ability to rebuild public trust, address past controversies, and adapt to the evolving priorities of Canadian voters. While his political experience and previous leadership could position him for a future role, any potential comeback would require substantial effort to overcome the challenges that precipitated his resignation.

