AIRLINK 209.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.08%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.88%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.2%)
HUBC 129.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.17%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.4%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.21%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-2.69%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.35%)
PAEL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
POWERPS 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PPL 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-3.08%)
PRL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-5.98%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
SEARL 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.11 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SSGC 41.57 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (5.94%)
SYM 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.11%)
TRG 65.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-5.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s NOFI buys an estimated 140,000 T of corn, traders say

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 03:37pm

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in two 70,000 ton consignments.

One consignment was bought at an estimated outright price of $238.84 a ton cost and freight (c&f) from trading house Dreyfus for April 5 arrival in South Korea.

The second was bought at an estimated outright price of $238.89 a ton c&f from CHS for April 10 arrival.

Both have an additional $1.25 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. Shipment of the consignment for April 5 arrival was sought if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast for March 3-22, from the US Gulf for Feb. 11-March 2, from South America for Feb. 6-25 or from South Africa between Feb. 16 and March 7.

Chicago corn pulls back from 6-month peak, Argentina dryness caps losses

If the consignment is sourced from South Africa, only 52,000 tons need be supplied. Shipment of the consignment for April 10 arrival was sought if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast for March 8-27, if from the US Gulf between Feb. 16 and March 7, from South America between Feb. 11 and March 2 or from South Africa between Feb. 21 and March 12.

Lingering concern about Chicago corn prices being pushed up by dryness damaging Argentina’s corn crop despite some rain forecast in the country have prompted some Asian corn buying interest, traders said. NOFI also purchased about 65,000 tons of feed wheat in an international tender on Wednesday.

Corn

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s NOFI buys an estimated 140,000 T of corn, traders say

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Oil prices surge as OPEC supply drops, US crude stocks decline

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Cabinet expansion now looms large

FBR infrastructure described as ‘critical infrastructure’

Read more stories